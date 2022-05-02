Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.32. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.