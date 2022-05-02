Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.32. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.