GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in GMS were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of GMS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GMS by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $48.50. 165,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.98. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.