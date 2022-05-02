GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

