GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.
In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
