Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 10,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,036,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
