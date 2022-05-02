Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $18,273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,435. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.