Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 74,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,004,907.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. 610,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

