Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $930.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $930.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00258846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

