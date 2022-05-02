Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Down 32.4% in April

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 11,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

