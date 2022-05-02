Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Down 32.4% in April

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. 11,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
GBNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
