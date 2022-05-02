Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter.

GLRE stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $232.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

