GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Equities analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $21.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

