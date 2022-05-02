Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $10.73

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $11.06. Grifols shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 3,391 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 623,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

