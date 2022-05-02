Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $10.73

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $11.06. Grifols shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 3,391 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.13) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.40.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.