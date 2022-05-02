Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $810.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $811.60 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $752.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 225,558 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

