Groupon (GRPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 198,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,443,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,174,231.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Groupon by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Groupon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Groupon by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Groupon by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

