Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 600.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 58,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.48 and a 1 year high of $230.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.