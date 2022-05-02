GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $117.88 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00004090 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $117.88 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,996,038 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

