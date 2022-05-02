Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of HAE opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 367.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

