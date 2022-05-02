HaloDAO Price Tops $0.0231 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $129,442.13 and approximately $21,207.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.17 or 0.07309886 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038730 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

