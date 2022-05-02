Halving Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.62 or 0.07331708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042489 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

