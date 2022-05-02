Hamster Market Cap Hits $9.96 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Hamster has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $175,132.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.39 or 0.07296412 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

