Hathor (HTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.38 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Hathor has a total market cap of $77.38 million and $4.31 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 906,178,864 coins and its circulating supply is 230,233,864 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

