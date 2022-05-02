Head-To-Head Comparison: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ShotSpotter and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -7.62% -6.92% -3.64% Where Food Comes From 13.50% 22.08% 14.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShotSpotter and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $58.15 million 5.73 -$4.43 million ($0.37) -74.19 Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 2.66 $2.96 million $0.48 20.04

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats ShotSpotter on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Where Food Comes From (Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

