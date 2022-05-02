Head-To-Head Review: FTC Solar (FTCI) and The Competition

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FTC Solar to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FTC Solar and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 2 1 5 1 2.56 FTC Solar Competitors 2303 9117 16564 686 2.55

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 45.22%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -2.15 FTC Solar Competitors $3.69 billion $745.97 million 20.48

FTC Solar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.03% 2.33% 2.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTC Solar competitors beat FTC Solar on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

