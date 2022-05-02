Head to Head Review: Global Self Storage (SELF) versus Its Rivals

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) is one of 329 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global Self Storage to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Global Self Storage pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 106.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 31.22% 7.30% 4.89% Global Self Storage Competitors 16.13% -2.37% 2.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million $3.28 million 19.00 Global Self Storage Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 25.45

Global Self Storage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Self Storage Competitors 3826 15115 14698 381 2.34

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 13.28%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

