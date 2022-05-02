Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 430,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,737,975 shares.The stock last traded at $129.42 and had previously closed at $130.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,524,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,305,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,121 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 219.0% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,259,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,095,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 151.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,840 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

