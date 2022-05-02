Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 102,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,787,724 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $30.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.