Hedera Hashgraph Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002037 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00153375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00329705 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

