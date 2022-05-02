Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002034 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00156652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00325012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

