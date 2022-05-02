Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.28

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.28 and last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 1846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.42.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

