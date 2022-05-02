High Performance Blockchain Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $449,944.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002036 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023673 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

