Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Trading Down 7.5%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.76. 66,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,001,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $10,294,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,280,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,393 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

