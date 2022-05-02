Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.26.
HTH opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $39.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 208,314 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,850,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
