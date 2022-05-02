Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.58. 67,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,415. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $130.23.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.52. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Hitachi will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

