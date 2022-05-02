Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGKY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

