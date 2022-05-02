Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,996 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $26,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

