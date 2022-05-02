Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading 21.3% Lower This Week

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Hot Cross has a market cap of $18.09 million and $22.31 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00038804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.74 or 0.07235408 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00039716 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars.

