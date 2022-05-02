Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $195.36 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.97.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

