Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,368,656 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 568,100 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals comprises about 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 5.87% of Hudbay Minerals worth $111,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. 1,792,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,316. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

