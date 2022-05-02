HUNT Price Down 14% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $77.67 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

