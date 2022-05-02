Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CEO Buys $198,991.32 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ HBANP opened at $18.74 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $26.56.
About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)
