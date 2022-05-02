Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.99

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1245721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.