IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.72

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.72 and last traded at $84.41, with a volume of 7399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

