IAMGOLD (IAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect IAMGOLD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAG opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3,753.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 234,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 140,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

