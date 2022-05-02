ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE:ICL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.02. 844,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after buying an additional 923,308 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth $3,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

