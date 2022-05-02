Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 98000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Get Identillect Technologies alerts:

Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dana Point, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.