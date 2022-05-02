Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 98000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ID)
Further Reading
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.