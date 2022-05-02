Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $198.92. 2,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.65 and its 200 day moving average is $225.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.