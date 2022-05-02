Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Illumina worth $66,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.33. 10,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.