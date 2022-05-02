Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.86. 30,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

