Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 522,344 shares.The stock last traded at $79.54 and had previously closed at $80.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,641 shares of company stock worth $14,452,248. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

