Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Shares Down 5.5%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.76. 55,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,398,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

