Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.